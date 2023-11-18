Barclays Raises StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $12.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.24. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,575 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,379,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $35,504,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,404,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,703,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

