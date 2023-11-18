Barclays Upgrades Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $42.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.35.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Mosaic Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Mosaic by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.