Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.10 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS.
Bath & Body Works stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
