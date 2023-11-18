Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,971,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,919,000 after buying an additional 170,213 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,440,000 after buying an additional 860,805 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,255,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,058,000 after buying an additional 719,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,481,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,517,000 after buying an additional 284,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,817,000 after buying an additional 68,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAX

About Baxter International

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.