Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAYRY
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.