Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

