Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) rose 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 148,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 293,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Up 55.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.