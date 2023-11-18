Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark cut Beauty Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Beauty Health from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SKIN

Beauty Health Trading Up 27.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

SKIN stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 7.98. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Beauty Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $84,000.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.