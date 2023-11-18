Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Downgraded to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

SKIN has been the subject of several other reports. Imperial Capital began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Beauty Health from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beauty Health

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 172.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Beauty Health by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Beauty Health by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.