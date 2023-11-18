Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Beauty Health from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark cut shares of Beauty Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.56.

SKIN stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. Beauty Health has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market cap of $300.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Beauty Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Beauty Health by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $84,000.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

