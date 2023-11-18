Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SKIN has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Beauty Health

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SKIN opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $300.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.24. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,664,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth $3,985,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,594,000.

About Beauty Health

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.