Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) PT Lowered to $10.00

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $672,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,680.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 497.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,168 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 71.3% in the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,363,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 567,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,090,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 226,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 93.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 241,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

