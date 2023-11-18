Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,610,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 24,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days. Approximately 43.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Shares of BYND stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. 1,828,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BYND. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Consumer Edge cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BYND

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.