BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.6 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BeyondSpring Trading Down 2.8 %

BeyondSpring stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,826. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. BeyondSpring has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeyondSpring

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter worth about $5,553,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 320,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 303,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 831.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 252,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 117,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

