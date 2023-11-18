BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,422 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 485.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BHP Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $60.91 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

