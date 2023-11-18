Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.36

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.36 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.41), with a volume of 102901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.42).

Bigblu Broadband Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £19.32 million, a P/E ratio of -471.43 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.02.

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. The company offers satellite and fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.