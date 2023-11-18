BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 706,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 343,855 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 94.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 195,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 22.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,266,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $703.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.82. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 31.74% and a negative return on equity of 187.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. UBS Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BigCommerce

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.