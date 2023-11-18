bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 50,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ BIAF opened at $1.39 on Friday. bioAffinity Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIAF. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
