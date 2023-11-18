Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Short Interest Down 7.3% in October

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,900 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 278,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BIOX shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $737.27 million, a P/E ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $14.20.
Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of crop productivity solutions. The firm includes seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants and fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition.
