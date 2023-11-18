BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $175.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 5,795.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

