BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

BiomX Stock Performance

Shares of PHGE stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.34. BiomX has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

Get BiomX alerts:

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that BiomX will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.