Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Update

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,200 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 473,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Biora Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIOR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,376,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Biora Therapeutics by 88.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biora Therapeutics by 83.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIOR opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.22. Biora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.