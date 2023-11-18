Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Update

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,200 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 473,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
NASDAQ:BIOR opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.22. Biora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.68.
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.
