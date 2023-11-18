BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,888 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $72,737.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,928,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,040,609.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 328,862 shares of company stock worth $3,417,111 over the last ninety days.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
