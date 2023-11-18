BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,888 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $72,737.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,928,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,040,609.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 328,862 shares of company stock worth $3,417,111 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 45,028 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the period.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

