BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $329,299.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,233,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,358,850.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 328,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,111 in the last ninety days.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
