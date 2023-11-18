BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $329,299.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,233,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,358,850.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 328,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,111 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 45,028 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

