BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,475,832.40 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 235,490 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $3,475,832.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,625,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,588,763.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,866 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $468,111.54.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,722 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $126,817.88.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,148 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,208,971.92.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,033 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $606,956.52.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 125,213 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,200.05.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,011 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $206,401.25.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 67,224 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $928,363.44.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $15.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.1275 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

