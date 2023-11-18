BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,400 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 415,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of BKCC opened at $3.69 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 181.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

