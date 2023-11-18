BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 295,811 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 295,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,174.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,787,638 shares in the company, valued at $254,807,982.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 418,356 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,982,878.28.
- On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 258,603 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,328.34.
- On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 304,997 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,061,779.72.
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 369,320 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,216.80.
- On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 309,529 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,039,796.11.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,327 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,170,241.47.
- On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 545,789 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,411,181.25.
- On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 442,106 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,776,425.68.
- On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,030 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $177,990.50.
- On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 362,836 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,401,974.32.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $71,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
