BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 295,811 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 295,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,174.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,787,638 shares in the company, valued at $254,807,982.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 418,356 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,982,878.28.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 258,603 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,328.34.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 304,997 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,061,779.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 369,320 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,216.80.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 309,529 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,039,796.11.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,327 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,170,241.47.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 545,789 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,411,181.25.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 442,106 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,776,425.68.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,030 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $177,990.50.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 362,836 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,401,974.32.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.