BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTA stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 109,687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

