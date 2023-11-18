BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

BTA stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 109,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

