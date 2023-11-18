BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniAssets Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $9.97 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 211,641 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 220,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 158,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

