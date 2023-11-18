BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

