Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BTT opened at $20.34 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

