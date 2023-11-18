BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BYM opened at $10.51 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,617,000 after acquiring an additional 407,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 553,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 156,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 42,667 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

