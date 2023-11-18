BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 762,169 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 440,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Further Reading

