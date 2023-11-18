BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUC opened at $10.38 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

