BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 185,897 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 207,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 103,321 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

