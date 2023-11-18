BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniVest Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 177,796 shares in the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.