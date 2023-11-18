BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MVT stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

