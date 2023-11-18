BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $10.06 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

