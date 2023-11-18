BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MPA opened at $10.89 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,680 shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $144,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,820,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,242,420.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 240,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,549 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 21,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

