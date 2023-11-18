BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:MPA opened at $10.89 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,680 shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $144,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,820,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,242,420.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 240,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,549 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
