BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:MPA opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $178,785.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,526,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,834,713.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 240,870 shares of company stock worth $2,565,549 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.