BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MPA opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $178,785.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,526,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,834,713.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 240,870 shares of company stock worth $2,565,549 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPA. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

