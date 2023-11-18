BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 0.1 %

MYI stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 19.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

