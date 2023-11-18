BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

MYI opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

