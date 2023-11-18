BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MQY stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $12.53.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.