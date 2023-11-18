BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQY. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

