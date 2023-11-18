BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 400,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 173,146 shares.The stock last traded at $11.12 and had previously closed at $10.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 678,472 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 468,793 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $3,663,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 99.6% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 421,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 210,302 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

