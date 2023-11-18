BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 400,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 173,146 shares.The stock last traded at $11.12 and had previously closed at $10.77.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
