BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,581 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 54,162 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,655.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 197,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,510,000.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

