BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNY opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

