Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Shares Up 1.4%

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 228 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.76). 10,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 151,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.73).

Blancco Technology Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 198.88. The firm has a market cap of £174.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,625.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blancco Technology Group plc provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, Chromebooks, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization application that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.