Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

Bluegreen Vacations has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of BVH opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 323.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

BVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

