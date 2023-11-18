Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.
Bluegreen Vacations has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.
Shares of BVH opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
BVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.
