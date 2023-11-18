Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

Bluegreen Vacations has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.74. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the period. 32.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BVH. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

